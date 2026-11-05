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Macedonia

Macedonia Mayor Highlights Upcoming Winter Events

6 days ago
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Mayor Nick Molnar shares updates in this month’s Macedonia Mayor’s Report with host Mary Kidd on the Highland–Valley View intersection project, the new Megan’s Way Out ordinance, the planned spring opening of the Holiday Inn Express, fall leaf collection, Santa Delivery from December 7–10, WinterFest on December 4 at Longwood Park, and ways to give back during the holiday season. Watch on CommunityFocus for full details.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Macedonia Ohio

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