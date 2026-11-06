undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Macedonia
📅 HS Band Friends & Family Performance – Nov 5, 2026
8 days ago
📅 HS Band Friends & Family Performance at Boliantz Stadium
The Nordonia High School Band will hold a Friends and Family Performance on November 5, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM.
Location: Boliantz Stadium, 8006 S Bedford Rd, Macedonia, OH 44056
This is listed as a District Event for Nordonia Hills City Schools, and is a chance for friends, family, and supporters to watch the high school band perform.
If you’d like to go, just head to Boliantz Stadium at 7:30 PM on 11/5/2026. No other details (like tickets or cost) are provided on the event page.
More Info: Event Details
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.