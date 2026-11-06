📅 HS Band Friends & Family Performance – Nov 5, 2026

📅 HS Band Friends & Family Performance at Boliantz Stadium

The Nordonia High School Band will hold a Friends and Family Performance on November 5, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

Location: Boliantz Stadium, 8006 S Bedford Rd, Macedonia, OH 44056

This is listed as a District Event for Nordonia Hills City Schools, and is a chance for friends, family, and supporters to watch the high school band perform.

If you’d like to go, just head to Boliantz Stadium at 7:30 PM on 11/5/2026. No other details (like tickets or cost) are provided on the event page.