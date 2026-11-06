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East Rochester

20-year-old charged with aggravated harassment

8 days ago
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Town of Macedon Police Department arrested 20-year-old Joseph Panzarella of East Rochester, NY on a charge of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree. Panzarella was taken to CAP for arraignment.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Macedon Police Department

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