undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
East Rochester
20-year-old charged with aggravated harassment
8 days ago
Town of Macedon Police Department arrested 20-year-old Joseph Panzarella of East Rochester, NY on a charge of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree. Panzarella was taken to CAP for arraignment.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Macedon Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.