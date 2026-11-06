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Macedon
Macedon woman charged with petit larceny
8 days ago
The Town of Macedon Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chelsey Jones of Macedon, NY on a charge of Petit Larceny. Jones was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Macedon Town Court at a later date.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Macedon Police Department
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