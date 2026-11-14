British songstress ROZZZQWEEN has been busy this year, releasing several masterful releases. The acclaimed singer-songwriter’s “Don’t Forget” is an immaculate R&B/Soul record with Gospel flair. ROZZZQWEEN showcases her polished, powerhouse vocals.

“Don’t Forget” is an ode to God. The song is a reminder to always maintain faith even during trying times. The record urges listeners to persevere and be grateful. The track is deeply personal for ROZZZQWEEN. “I believe in God.” ROZZZQWEEN continues, “I believe that a force much higher than myself looks out for me, and I pray that I never forget all that he has done for me.”

From the heartfelt verses to the profound choral chorus, “Don’t Forget” is an anthem that strikes a chord with listeners. The soulful track appears on ROZZZQWEEN’s newly released eight-track mixtape, Melanin Mon-Rogue, released via AWAL. The project is chock-full of emotive, inspirational songs with belief/faith at their core and weaves through various genres of music, such as R&B/Soul and Neo-Soul. Don’t forget to press play on “Don’t Forget” and Melanin Mon-Rogue.

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