Photo by Jason Roth Photography, Tara Ocello Design

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Silva is back with a haunting single, “Surrounded by Monsters.” The song blends various genres of music, such as Alt-Rock, Dark Pop, and Electropop. The songstress puts forth an emotive, powerful vocal performance to drive her pointed, stark message.

“Surrounded by Monsters” was appropriately released in the spooky month as the record carries an eerie soundscape; however, the song also balances the fright with a bouncy backbone. The song uses monsters metaphorically to describe the corruption, greed, hate, and all things wrong with society and people. “These monsters aren’t just under your bed anymore . . . they are hiding in plain sight.” Jennifer Silva continues, “The track is part Halloween anthem, part modern day protest song, and uses vampires, monsters, wolves, and snakes as metaphors for the people and institutions that feed on our fear, our trust, our labor, and our planet.”

The song is very apropos for the times. The trenchant track was co-written, produced, and mixed by Errick Lewis of XVibe Records, while it was mastered by Matthew Agoglia of The Ranch Mastering. “Surrounded by Monsters” is a prelude of what’s to come. The anthem is a lead single and offers a glimpse into Jennifer Silva‘s forthcoming fifth LP.

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