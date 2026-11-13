British sensation Zachary Mason follows up his hailed single, “Man of the Universe,” with a new song, “Starry-Eyed Woman.” The budding musician blends his distinctive Psychedelic Rock sound that is reminiscent of The Beatles with a Ballad tone. The wavy, dreamy Rock record accentuates Zachary Mason’s raw, soothing vocals.

“Starry-Eyed Woman” is a romantic jam that tells a tale about a magnetic woman. “It tells a story of a starry-eyed female who enchants all who see her,” Zachary Mason explains. The magnificent lyricism does a terrific job at invoking palpable feelings and imagery that allows listeners to visualize such a person.

Aside from the tuneful vocals and incredible penmanship, “Starry-Eyed Woman” features mellifluous instrumentation, particularly the breakdown outro. Zachary Mason impressively played both drums and bass. The acclaimed singer-songwriter continues to wow and evolve with each release. Zachary Mason‘s music draws listeners in like a starry-eyed man.

The post Zachary Mason Falls for a “Starry-Eyed Woman” appeared first on M.E.I. News.