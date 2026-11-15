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🎁 Handy Home Improvement Freebies Around Lynnwood
There are some useful free items around Lynnwood and nearby neighborhoods this week, perfect for home projects and DIY upgrades.
Large Window Frame
Item: Large aluminum window frame, spray-painted white
Condition: Used
Size: Approximately 85.5" x 59.5"
Location: Picnic Point, Edmonds, WA (near Lynnwood)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
This large window frame could work for a remodel, greenhouse project, or creative decor. It’s already painted white, so you may just need to touch up or clean as needed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Used Bathroom Sink with Faucet
Item: White bathroom sink with attached faucet
Condition: Used, needs cleaning
Location: Picnic Point, Edmonds, WA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
This bathroom sink and faucet combo could be great for a budget bathroom refresh or a utility sink in a garage or basement. Plan on giving it a good clean before installing.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Brown Ceramic Tiles
Item: Stack of brown ceramic tiles
Condition: Not specified (assume used or leftover)
Tile Size: 11.5" x 11.5"
Use: Suitable for flooring
Location: Martha Lake, Lynnwood, WA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
These brown ceramic tiles are good for small flooring projects, repairs, or a DIY area like an entryway or mudroom. Check the listing for how many tiles are available.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lynnwood and nearby spots tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for your home project, reach out to the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.