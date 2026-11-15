There are some useful free items around Lynnwood and nearby neighborhoods this week, perfect for home projects and DIY upgrades.

Item: Large aluminum window frame, spray-painted white

Condition: Used

Size: Approximately 85.5" x 59.5"

Location: Picnic Point, Edmonds, WA (near Lynnwood)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

This large window frame could work for a remodel, greenhouse project, or creative decor. It’s already painted white, so you may just need to touch up or clean as needed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White bathroom sink with attached faucet

Condition: Used, needs cleaning

Location: Picnic Point, Edmonds, WA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

This bathroom sink and faucet combo could be great for a budget bathroom refresh or a utility sink in a garage or basement. Plan on giving it a good clean before installing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of brown ceramic tiles

Condition: Not specified (assume used or leftover)

Tile Size: 11.5" x 11.5"

Use: Suitable for flooring

Location: Martha Lake, Lynnwood, WA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

These brown ceramic tiles are good for small flooring projects, repairs, or a DIY area like an entryway or mudroom. Check the listing for how many tiles are available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lynnwood and nearby spots tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for your home project, reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.