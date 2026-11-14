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🐶 Senior Dogs in Lynnwood Ready for Loving Retirement Homes
Senior dogs in Lynnwood are hoping for a soft place to land. These two girls still have so much love to give and are looking for calm, understanding homes.
Joslyn
- Breed: Miniature Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Senior (vet estimates up to about 8.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lynnwood, WA)
- Health notes: Has arthritis in her hips, is being treated for a UTI, and is being checked for pancreas and liver issues. Vet could not locate a microchip.
- Vaccines/microchip: Owner’s father reports she is up to date on shots and chipped, but this has not been confirmed by the vet.
- Temperament: Described as very friendly and never violent. Reported to have been a trained service/emotional support animal, but paperwork has been lost.
- Other info: She should be finished with her treatment medications in about 1.5 weeks (per description).
Joslyn is a gentle senior who needs a caring person to continue her vet care, give her comfort for her arthritis, and let her enjoy a peaceful, loving home.
👉 Meet Joslyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sundae
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: 11.5 years (senior)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray/silver
- Shelter/Org: Forever Home Dog Rescue
- Personality: Loyal, happy, incredibly intelligent, and still has plenty of energy and a strong desire to have a job or purpose.
- Experience needed: Herding breed experience required — she needs someone who understands typical cattle dog traits and energy.
- Ideal home: A quieter, adult-only type home is mentioned as her best fit in the description.
Sundae is a classic cattle dog in a senior body: sharp, eager, and looking for a person who “gets” herding breeds and can give her structure, mental work, and love.
👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lynnwood, WA and have room in your heart for a senior dog, please consider reaching out to these organizations and sharing these pups with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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