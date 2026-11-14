Senior dogs in Lynnwood are hoping for a soft place to land. These two girls still have so much love to give and are looking for calm, understanding homes.

Breed: Miniature Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Miniature Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior (vet estimates up to about 8.5 years)

Senior (vet estimates up to about 8.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lynnwood, WA)

Health notes: Has arthritis in her hips , is being treated for a UTI , and is being checked for pancreas and liver issues . Vet could not locate a microchip.

Has , is , and is . Vet could not locate a microchip. Vaccines/microchip: Owner’s father reports she is up to date on shots and chipped, but this has not been confirmed by the vet .

Owner’s father reports she is up to date on shots and chipped, but this has . Temperament: Described as very friendly and never violent . Reported to have been a trained service/emotional support animal , but paperwork has been lost.

Described as and . Reported to have been a , but paperwork has been lost. Other info: She should be finished with her treatment medications in about 1.5 weeks (per description).

Joslyn is a gentle senior who needs a caring person to continue her vet care, give her comfort for her arthritis, and let her enjoy a peaceful, loving home.

👉 Meet Joslyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Cattle Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: 11.5 years (senior)

(senior) Gender: Female

Color: Black with gray/silver

Black with gray/silver Shelter/Org: Forever Home Dog Rescue

Personality: Loyal, happy, incredibly intelligent , and still has plenty of energy and a strong desire to have a job or purpose.

Loyal, happy, , and still has and a strong desire to have a job or purpose. Experience needed: Herding breed experience required — she needs someone who understands typical cattle dog traits and energy.

— she needs someone who understands typical cattle dog traits and energy. Ideal home: A quieter, adult-only type home is mentioned as her best fit in the description.

Sundae is a classic cattle dog in a senior body: sharp, eager, and looking for a person who “gets” herding breeds and can give her structure, mental work, and love.

👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lynnwood, WA and have room in your heart for a senior dog, please consider reaching out to these organizations and sharing these pups with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.