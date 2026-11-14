Lynnwood has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare and insurance to auto and home care. Good options here if you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people.

Employer: Fields Auto Group (Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood)

Fields Auto Group (Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood) Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Part-time, weekends only

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Front desk role greeting customers, answering phones, taking payments, and helping with light clerical tasks in a premium auto dealership. Great if you want a steady weekend-only schedule and like a fast-paced, customer-facing environment.

Employer: Eden Health

Location: Lynnwood, WA (on-site office)

(on-site office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$27/hour

Office-based role supporting home health services: data entry in the EHR, scheduling patients, handling medical records, and general clerical work. Good fit if you’re organized, like healthcare settings, and want strong benefits and growth in an employee-owned company.

Employer: RLI

Location: Lynnwood, WA (flexible/hybrid noted in company perks)

(flexible/hybrid noted in company perks) Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $23.86–$32.81/hour (approx.)

Entry-level insurance support role helping underwriters with bond documents, renewals, and file maintenance, plus phone and email support to agents and brokers. Nice option if you want to break into insurance with solid pay, bonuses, and professional development.

Employer: Our Home Care Agency

Location: Lynnwood & Everett, WA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $21–$23/hour

Support adult family homes by writing and organizing detailed behavioral and care notes, and preparing records for reviews and audits. Great for someone with strong writing skills and some healthcare or behavioral health documentation experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have some wiggle room on schedule and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.