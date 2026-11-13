Lynnwood is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Washington Energy Services

Washington Energy Services Location: Lynnwood, WA (Hybrid remote)

Type: Other (about 45 hours/week )

Other (about ) Pay: $37.39 – $39.78 per hour

Perks: 401(k), health, dental, vision, parental leave, flexible schedule, relocation help, work from home

This role is all about phone calls and scheduling. You’ll talk with customers, set up appointments, and keep records organized using Microsoft Office and other tools.

Employer: Lids

Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Seasonal, in-store retail

Seasonal, in-store retail Pay: Hourly (range not listed; varies by experience and location)

Hourly (range not listed; varies by experience and location) Perks: Employee discounts, training, career growth, early wage access

Help fans find the perfect hat and team gear in a busy sports store. You’ll be on your feet helping customers, keeping the store looking sharp, and working the POS.

Employer: Rocket / United Pacific

Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (not listed)

Hourly (not listed) Perks: 90-day performance raise, referral bonus, 401(k), tuition help, flexible schedules, medical for full-time

Work at a convenience store location handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and customer service. Good fit if you don’t mind working solo at times and can handle flexible or overnight shifts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.