🏥 Lynnwood Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Patient-Care Openings

Lynnwood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and emergency centers opening up. If you’ve got patient-care skills, there are solid options here from vet ER to dental and hospital work.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: $27–$56/hour (based on level and experience)

(based on level and experience) 24/7 emergency animal hospital where you’ll use the full range of your vet tech skills, from triage and anesthesia to critical care. Strong growth perks here: day-one benefits, 401(k) match, student loan help, paid parental leave, and a $2,500/year CE travel stipend for full-time credentialed techs.

Employer: Alliance Nursing Inc.

Alliance Nursing Inc. Location: Kenmore, Kirkland & Snohomish, WA (serving Lynnwood area)

(serving Lynnwood area) Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (NOC or Day)

Salary: $26/hour

Float between three adult family homes with low patient ratios (4–8 residents) and a calm, home-like setting. You get guaranteed 36 hours/week, flexible scheduling with two set days off, full paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Martha Lake Dental Center

Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Likely part-time/other (in-person)

Likely (in-person) Salary: $24–$30/hour

Modern, friendly dental office looking for a licensed assistant with 6+ months chairside experience. You’ll handle four-handed dentistry, X-rays, and sterilization, with perks like 401(k), CE credits, paid time off, and free parking.

Employer: Overlake Medical Center and Clinics

Location: Lynnwood, WA (3011 196th St SW)

(3011 196th St SW) Type: Part-time, 0.75 FTE, 12-hour Day shifts

Salary: $25.95–$40.30/hour

Join a brand-new 24/7 emergency department and provide direct patient care, basic testing, and phlebotomy under RN supervision. Overlake offers strong hospital benefits, including low-cost medical, tuition reimbursement up to $10,000/year, generous retirement match (5–7%), free parking, and ORCA transit passes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.