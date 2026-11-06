🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lynnwood

Looking for a canine buddy in Lynnwood, WA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for a loving home to call their own.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Size: About 33 lbs

About 33 lbs Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Shelter: Forever Home Dog Rescue

Status: Foster or forever home needed

Erin came from an overcrowded shelter and is described as sweet, full of personality, and high energy. She’s outgoing, playful, and loves to be part of whatever is going on. She’s a smart, driven girl who would do best with an active family that can give her exercise and training.

For more details about her training, compatibility with other pets, and adoption fee, please contact Forever Home Dog Rescue at (check number on listing).

👉 Meet Erin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Size: About 35 lbs

About 35 lbs Color: Black

Black Shelter: Forever Home Dog Rescue

Status: Forever home needed

Dizzy is a former stray from an overcrowded shelter who has turned out to be a happy-go-lucky, social, and playful boy. He’s very sweet and outgoing, loves people and other dogs, and has a fun, submissive play style. He sounds like a great match for a home that enjoys playtime and wants a friendly companion.

For information on his training, activity needs, and adoption fee, please contact Forever Home Dog Rescue at (check number on listing).

👉 Meet Dizzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Size: About 50 lbs

About 50 lbs Color: White

White Shelter: Forever Home Dog Rescue

Status: Forever home needed

Benedict is a sweet, goofy, and fun-loving boy who also came from an overcrowded shelter. He enjoys spending time with people and playing with other dogs. He’s an active dog who would love a home that likes to get outside, go for walks, and explore together.

To learn more about his energy level, home needs, and adoption fee, reach out to Forever Home Dog Rescue at (check number on listing).

👉 Meet Benedict and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lynnwood, WA, please consider visiting Forever Home Dog Rescue and sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just one share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.