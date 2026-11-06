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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lynnwood
Looking for a canine buddy in Lynnwood, WA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for a loving home to call their own.
Erin
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 33 lbs
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Shelter: Forever Home Dog Rescue
- Status: Foster or forever home needed
Erin came from an overcrowded shelter and is described as sweet, full of personality, and high energy. She’s outgoing, playful, and loves to be part of whatever is going on. She’s a smart, driven girl who would do best with an active family that can give her exercise and training.
For more details about her training, compatibility with other pets, and adoption fee, please contact Forever Home Dog Rescue at (check number on listing).
👉 Meet Erin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dizzy
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 35 lbs
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Forever Home Dog Rescue
- Status: Forever home needed
Dizzy is a former stray from an overcrowded shelter who has turned out to be a happy-go-lucky, social, and playful boy. He’s very sweet and outgoing, loves people and other dogs, and has a fun, submissive play style. He sounds like a great match for a home that enjoys playtime and wants a friendly companion.
For information on his training, activity needs, and adoption fee, please contact Forever Home Dog Rescue at (check number on listing).
👉 Meet Dizzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Benedict
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 50 lbs
- Color: White
- Shelter: Forever Home Dog Rescue
- Status: Forever home needed
Benedict is a sweet, goofy, and fun-loving boy who also came from an overcrowded shelter. He enjoys spending time with people and playing with other dogs. He’s an active dog who would love a home that likes to get outside, go for walks, and explore together.
To learn more about his energy level, home needs, and adoption fee, reach out to Forever Home Dog Rescue at (check number on listing).
👉 Meet Benedict and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lynnwood, WA, please consider visiting Forever Home Dog Rescue and sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just one share away.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.