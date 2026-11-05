🚌 Lynnwood Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Lynnwood has a nice mix of hands-on driving and auto shop roles right now, from community service work to higher-paid technician spots.

Employer: Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: On-call / Full-time benefits listed

Salary: Not listed

Drive guests between pickup spots and a local shelter during extreme cold nights. You’ll do safety checks, help people on and off the van, and stay in close contact with shelter staff. Great fit if you want to support people experiencing homelessness and can work evenings and early mornings when bad weather hits.

Employer: Greg's Japanese Auto

Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Not stated (shop schedule, 5 days/week incl. Saturdays)

Not stated (shop schedule, 5 days/week incl. Saturdays) Salary: $20–$23/hour, DOE

Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tires, alignments, and basic services while you learn from ASE techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick time, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement, plus discounts on car work for you and close family.

Employer: Jeff's Auto Repair (Sun Auto Tire & Service)

Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$50/hour

High-level tech role handling advanced diagnostics, complex mechanical and electrical repairs, and mentoring other techs. Includes bonus/commission opportunities, paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, employee discounts, and clear paths to lead tech or field leadership roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the shop or nonprofit has other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.