🛒 Lynnwood Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lynnwood has a nice mix of retail and front desk roles right now, from book lovers’ heaven to fitness and beauty. If you like talking with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Digital Pulse

Digital Pulse Location: Lynnwood, WA (local markets, in person)

(local markets, in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.50 – $23.00 per hour

Help sell beautiful handmade press-on nails at local markets. You’ll pick up and drop off booth gear from the Lynnwood warehouse, set up and tear down the booth, and chat with shoppers to drive sales—great if you love nail art and don’t mind some lifting and loading.

Employer: Half Price Books

Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: Not listed

Work in a busy bookstore helping customers find books, movies, and music, plus run the register and shelve new items. This is a temp role with steady shifts and an employee discount on already low-priced used and new media.

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: Lynnwood, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.13 – $18.13 per hour + commission

Front desk role in a busy gym where you greet members, handle calls, help with kids’ club monitoring, and support sales goals. Good fit if you’re high-energy, love fitness, and want commission and growth based on performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.