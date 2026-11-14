🚧 Water main flushing Nov 16–18 in Lynnfield Center

The Lynnfield Center Water District will be flushing water mains on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, November 16–18, 2026 in these areas:

Main Street, Wing Road, Lowell Street, Chestnut, Kimberly, Sevinor, Alderney, Tophet, Cortland, Cooks Farm, Mayberry, Trog Hawley, Charing Cross, Bridle Path, Haywood Farm, Russell, Townsend, Needham, Perkins, Candlewood, Juniper, Hart, Maiden, Windsor.

The notice also says adjacent neighborhoods may be affected.

If you live on or near these streets, plan for possible temporary changes to your tap water during those days (like discoloration) and adjust laundry, cooking, or other water-heavy tasks as needed.