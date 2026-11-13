Lynnfield has a nice mix of pet care and fitness roles right now, with solid pay and room to grow. If you like helping people (or pets) feel their best, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bond Vet

Bond Vet Location: Lynnfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$34/hour (posting also notes $17–$26/hour range)

Work in a modern vet clinic that does both primary and urgent care, supporting vets and techs with exams, procedures, and client communication. This role comes with team profit-sharing bonuses, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement up to 100% for LVT/CVT/RVT, flexible schedules, and lots of small perks (scrubs provided, stocked snacks, pet care discounts).

Employer: WellBiz Brands, Inc. / Fitness Together

Location: 624 Salem Street, Lynnfield, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour base (about $52,000–$55,000/year full-time) + bonuses & future profit-sharing

Train clients one-on-one in private, fully equipped suites with no sales, no floor hours, no chasing leads—you just coach. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision (50% employer-paid), IRA with 3% match, paid CEUs, PTO, and paid holidays. Thursday availability 3–8 p.m. is required, and there’s clear room to grow into mentoring and leadership as the studio expands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this don’t last long, and they’re great stepping stones in the local healthcare and wellness scene.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.