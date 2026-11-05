🏗️ Lynnfield Engineering: Multiple Controls Roles $40+/hr

Lynnfield is busy with building automation work right now, especially around HVAC and energy‑efficient systems. If you’re handy with controls and like solving real‑world problems in the field, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Lynnfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.95–$41.00/hour (union role; benefits via local labor union)

Hands-on field role commissioning and troubleshooting HVAC controls and building systems. Good fit if you have a vocational program or 3+ years in HVAC/electronic or mechanical systems and want steady work with a major player in building automation.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Lynnfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42–$58/hour (includes competitive benefits package)

More advanced Building Automation Systems role for techs with 4+ years BAS experience. You’ll commission systems, run diagnostics from controllers to field devices, and act as a trusted advisor to customers on efficiency and upgrades.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.