Lynn’s manufacturing scene is busy, and GE Aerospace is a big part of it. If you like hands-on work and building real things, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,150–$155,250/year + bonus eligible

Application timeline: Posting expected to close December 13, 2026

Lead 1st shift Machine Services across two plants, managing about 20 union tradespeople (electricians, mechanics, plumbers, ironworkers, etc.). You’ll own equipment uptime, safety, and maintenance planning for major machines like VTLs, EDMs, punch presses, and welders, with relocation help and a strong benefits package.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $1,700.19/week + bonus eligible

Application timeline: Posting expected to close December 31, 2026

Program 2–5 axis CNC for jet engine parts, run machines, and do in-process checks (including CMM) in a climate-controlled plant with a set schedule and no mandatory overtime. Good fit if you have machining experience and NC programming skills (APT, UG, or similar) and want to work on real aviation hardware.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time Co-Op

Salary: $18.33/hour + bonus eligible

Application timeline: Posting expected to close December 31, 2026

Perfect for vocational tech high school students in a machining or manufacturing program. You’ll learn to set up and run CNC mills/lathes, handle real parts (castings, forgings, bar stock), and practice Lean basics like one-piece flow and 6S while working side-by-side with an experienced machinist.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.