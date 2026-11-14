Lynn has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like talking with people and staying active on your feet. A couple of these also set you up for long-term growth, not just a paycheck.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $44,000–$75,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

(base + uncapped commission) Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus for eligible external hires

Help customers pick the right phones, plans, and services while using both Spanish and English. This one stands out for the strong pay range, commission upside, and a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and big AT&T discounts).

Alternate listing if you prefer Indeed: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.90–$20.40/hour (weekly pay)

Manage customer rental accounts, help with sales, deliveries, and early collections, and keep the store looking sharp. This is a good pick if you want a path to management—most of their leaders started in this role—and you don’t mind a physically active job with lifting and driving.

Employer: Martignetti Companies

Location: Lynn, MA / North Shore accounts

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Set up eye-catching wine and spirits displays, stock shelves, and visit multiple stores across the North Shore. Great if you like being on the move, enjoy creative merchandising, and want benefits plus extras like certification courses in wine and spirits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby with similar pay and hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.