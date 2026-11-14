Lynn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and community health centers adding new roles. If you want steady work helping local patients, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: USA Clinics Group

USA Clinics Group Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Part-time (Mon, Wed & Fri)

Salary: $21–$26/hour

Work 3 days a week in an outpatient clinic, rooming patients, taking vitals, doing phlebotomy/EKGs, and supporting procedures. You’ll use your English/Spanish skills to guide patients and get paid clinical training plus a clear path to grow your career.

Employer: Lynn Community Health Center

Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead vaccine operations across one of the state’s largest community health centers, from ordering and inventory to staff training and audit readiness. Great fit if you have a background in nursing, public health, or health administration and like organizing systems that keep whole communities healthy.

Employer: Community Care Cooperative (C3)

Location: Lynn, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community health pharmacist role handling dispensing, counseling, and medication reviews, plus supervising techs and supporting 340B/ACO work. Ideal if you’re a licensed pharmacist who wants to use your skills in a mission-driven, Federally Qualified Health Center setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—local clinics often hire for similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.