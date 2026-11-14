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🏥 Lynn, MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Patient Impact
Lynn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and community health centers adding new roles. If you want steady work helping local patients, these openings are worth a look.
Bilingual Medical Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: USA Clinics Group
- Location: Lynn, MA
- Type: Part-time (Mon, Wed & Fri)
- Salary: $21–$26/hour
Work 3 days a week in an outpatient clinic, rooming patients, taking vitals, doing phlebotomy/EKGs, and supporting procedures. You’ll use your English/Spanish skills to guide patients and get paid clinical training plus a clear path to grow your career.
Vaccine Program Manager
- Employer: Lynn Community Health Center
- Location: Lynn, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead vaccine operations across one of the state’s largest community health centers, from ordering and inventory to staff training and audit readiness. Great fit if you have a background in nursing, public health, or health administration and like organizing systems that keep whole communities healthy.
Pharmacist I–III (Lynn Community Health)
- Employer: Community Care Cooperative (C3)
- Location: Lynn, MA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Community health pharmacist role handling dispensing, counseling, and medication reviews, plus supervising techs and supporting 340B/ACO work. Ideal if you’re a licensed pharmacist who wants to use your skills in a mission-driven, Federally Qualified Health Center setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—local clinics often hire for similar roles again.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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