Lynn’s aerospace scene is busy right now, and GE is hiring for key engineering roles. If you’re a mechanical engineer who likes complex hardware and real impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,900 – $124,200 base + eligible annual bonus

Relocation: Yes

Posting expected to close: November 23, 2026

Work on turbomachinery hardware, alternate manufacturing methods, and model-based definition (MBD) for cold-start and low-volume parts. Good fit if you have ≥1 year engineering experience, want to grow your mechanical design skills, and like cross-functional work with design, sourcing, and suppliers.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,800 – $171,350 base + eligible annual bonus

Relocation: Yes

Posting expected to close: November 23, 2026

Lead projects on alternate manufacturing, producibility, and MBD while guiding a small cross-functional team. Designed for engineers with ≥3 years experience who are ready to own scope, schedule, and risk and mentor others.

Both roles require a Bachelor’s in engineering, U.S. person status for export-controlled work, and offer a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and more).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.