🚨 Lynn man sentenced to prison for long-term stalking and stabbing

A 43-year-old Lynn man, Dioris Delossantos Medina, has been sentenced in Essex County Superior Court to 8–10 years in state prison, followed by 3 years of probation.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Delossantos Medina stalked a former girlfriend for nearly two years, repeatedly threatened to kill her, violated an abuse prevention order from Lynn District Court, smashed her car windows, and threw a rock through her driver-side window, hitting her in the face. The abuse ended with him stabbing her in the chest in Lynn on October 3, 2025.

An Essex County jury found him guilty on nine indictments on November 5. The judge said the sentence was based on public protection, the seriousness of the crimes, the harm to the victim, and the defendant’s prior domestic violence record. Probation terms include no contact, an intimate partner abuse program, mental health treatment, and GPS monitoring with Lynn as an exclusion zone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, visit EssexCountyDA.com/reporting-abuse for Massachusetts resources and ways to get help.