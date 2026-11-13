Lynn has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, especially older adults and folks in recovery. These roles are full-time, come with benefits, and most offer steady weekday hours.

Employer: Comprehensive Treatment Centers (Acadia Healthcare)

Comprehensive Treatment Centers (Acadia Healthcare) Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $38.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Work in an outpatient opioid treatment program providing individual and group counseling for people in recovery. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free clinical supervision, and 500+ free CEUs, plus strong growth and development support. Master’s in a related field or specific counseling credentials required; bachelor’s-level candidates can get exam fee reimbursement while earning credentials.

Employer: Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS)

Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $29.00 – $33.00 per hour

Bonus: $1,500 hiring bonus

Investigate elder abuse reports, create protective service plans, and respond to crises to keep older adults safe. Role includes home visits, on‑call rotation, and court-related work when needed. GLSS offers hybrid work options, medical/dental, 12 paid holidays, generous sick/vacation time, 403(b) with match, tuition assistance, mileage reimbursement, and more. Bachelor’s in Human Services (or related) plus 2 years’ experience required.

Employer: Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS)

Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $22.50 – $24.50 per hour

Help older adults and people with disabilities get connected to home care and community services, using assessments and care plans. Russian fluency is required, and you’ll do a mix of office work and community/home visits (fully in-office for the first 90 days, then hybrid with at least 1 in-office day per week). Comes with the same strong GLSS benefits package and mileage reimbursement.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.