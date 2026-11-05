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🏥 Lynn, MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Therapist Roles
Lynn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and mental health pros. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.
RN School Care – Registered Nurse
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Lynn, MA (school-based)
- Pay: $50–$56/hour, weekly pay
- Type: Likely full-time or part-time, school-day schedule
1:1 school nurse role supporting a single student or health office coverage. Great if you want school hours, strong pay, and work–life balance; new grads are welcome. Must have MA RN license and BLS; benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more (based on status).
Case Management Nurse (RN Case Manager)
- Employer: Lynn Community Health Center
- Location: Lynn, MA (clinic, community, some home visits)
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 40 hours
Join the Complex Care Management Team working with underserved patients who have complex or chronic conditions. You’ll do assessments, build care plans, visit patients in clinic, at home, or in the community, and coordinate with a full team of nurses, social workers, CHWs, and pharmacists. Requires BSN and MA RN license; case management certification and substance use experience are a plus.
Behavioral Health Integrated Therapist
- Employer: Lynn Community Health Center
- Location: Lynn, MA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Likely full-time (not specified)
Provide diagnostic evaluations, crisis support, and ongoing therapy for a diverse patient population. You’ll create treatment plans, track progress, and coordinate with primary care and outside agencies. Open to Ph.D., Psy.D., LMHC, LICSW (or license-eligible with supervision); experience with diverse communities and broad behavioral health needs is important.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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