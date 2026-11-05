🛒 Lynn, MA Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & $30/hr+ Roles

Lynn’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Lynn, MA

Salary: $30.00/hour base pay + up to $7,200 annual incentive (all employees guaranteed $20/hour minimum with incentives)

+ (all employees guaranteed minimum with incentives) Type: Part-time

Help customers with phones, plans, and tech while using your bilingual skills in a busy T-Mobile Experience store. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock grants, paid time off, and phone/internet discounts) plus curated training to grow your sales and customer service career.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: East Lynn, MA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a team, run daily store operations, and drive sales at a busy auto parts store. This is a good fit if you have leadership experience, like coaching a team, and don’t mind a hands-on role that mixes customer service, merchandising, and basic automotive know-how.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has similar roles or nearby locations you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.