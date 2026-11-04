👔 Lynn, MA Executive Roles with Multiple $75K–$115K Openings

Lynn has some strong leadership roles open right now, from banking and healthcare innovation to public art. If you’ve got management or project skills, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust Location: Lynn, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + performance incentives)

Lead a busy community bank branch, coach a team, and grow local business relationships. This role is ideal if you have retail banking or sales management experience and want strong training, development, and comprehensive benefits in a long-standing Massachusetts bank.

Employer: Beyond Walls

Location: Lynn, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year

Application deadline: Open until filled

Run large public art and placemaking projects—murals, sculptures, lighting, and more—across Lynn and other communities. Great fit if you love coordinating artists, contractors, and city partners and want a mission-driven role with medical, dental, 3% 401(k) contribution, and PTO.

Employer: Element Care PACE

Location: Lynn, MA (hybrid, M–F 8am–4pm)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000–$115,000/year

Lead complex, data-heavy projects that improve clinical and operational performance in a healthcare setting. This role is for someone who enjoys analytics, dashboards (Tableau), process improvement, and cross-functional leadership, with a strong on-site presence.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume this week while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.