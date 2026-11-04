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👔 Lynn, MA Executive Roles with Multiple $75K–$115K Openings
Lynn has some strong leadership roles open right now, from banking and healthcare innovation to public art. If you’ve got management or project skills, this is a good moment to look.
Branch Manager III – Lynn Branch
- Employer: Rockland Trust
- Location: Lynn, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base pay + performance incentives)
Lead a busy community bank branch, coach a team, and grow local business relationships. This role is ideal if you have retail banking or sales management experience and want strong training, development, and comprehensive benefits in a long-standing Massachusetts bank.
Senior Project Manager, Public Art and Placemaking
- Employer: Beyond Walls
- Location: Lynn, MA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year
- Application deadline: Open until filled
Run large public art and placemaking projects—murals, sculptures, lighting, and more—across Lynn and other communities. Great fit if you love coordinating artists, contractors, and city partners and want a mission-driven role with medical, dental, 3% 401(k) contribution, and PTO.
Project Manager – Clinical & Operational Innovations
- Employer: Element Care PACE
- Location: Lynn, MA (hybrid, M–F 8am–4pm)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,000–$115,000/year
Lead complex, data-heavy projects that improve clinical and operational performance in a healthcare setting. This role is for someone who enjoys analytics, dashboards (Tableau), process improvement, and cross-functional leadership, with a strong on-site presence.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume this week while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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