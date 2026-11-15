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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption Near Lyndhurst, VA
Looking for a canine companion in the Lyndhurst area? These dogs at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Malibu
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
- Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142
Malibu is a beautiful adult Australian Cattle Dog mix with a striking dark coat. If you love smart, active dogs and are ready for a loyal friend, Malibu could be a great match. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, energy level, and whether she’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Malibu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A quick note about the two SVAS-Stray listings
The two SVAS-Stray Pit Bull Terrier mixes listed are currently marked with “FOUND” and “MUST BE RECLAIMED BY” dates. That means they are being held so their original families can reclaim them, and they are not yet available for adoption.
If you recognize either dog or think one might be yours:
- Call Staunton Animal Control: (540) 332-3842 for the puppy found on Baptist St, Staunton (found 11/13/26)
- Call or visit Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center: (540) 943-5142 for the adult female with a Carhart collar, found on Dodge St, Stuarts Draft (found 11/13/26)
- New shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482
- Bring photo ID, plus pet photos and/or vet records when reclaiming.
You can still keep an eye on their listings in case they later become adoptable:
- Puppy: 👉 See listing on adoptapet
- Adult: 👉 See listing on adoptapet
If you’re near Lyndhurst or Verona, consider calling Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center at (540) 943-5142 to ask about Malibu and other adoptable dogs. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find safe, loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.