Looking for a canine companion in the Lyndhurst area? These dogs at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142

Malibu is a beautiful adult Australian Cattle Dog mix with a striking dark coat. If you love smart, active dogs and are ready for a loyal friend, Malibu could be a great match. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, energy level, and whether she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Malibu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

A quick note about the two SVAS-Stray listings

The two SVAS-Stray Pit Bull Terrier mixes listed are currently marked with “FOUND” and “MUST BE RECLAIMED BY” dates. That means they are being held so their original families can reclaim them, and they are not yet available for adoption.

If you recognize either dog or think one might be yours:

Call Staunton Animal Control: (540) 332-3842 for the puppy found on Baptist St, Staunton (found 11/13/26)

for the puppy found on Call or visit Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center: (540) 943-5142 for the adult female with a Carhart collar , found on Dodge St, Stuarts Draft (found 11/13/26)

for the adult female with a , found on New shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482

Bring photo ID, plus pet photos and/or vet records when reclaiming.

You can still keep an eye on their listings in case they later become adoptable:

If you’re near Lyndhurst or Verona, consider calling Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center at (540) 943-5142 to ask about Malibu and other adoptable dogs. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find safe, loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.