Lyndhurst and nearby neighbors, several stray cats at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center are now looking for safe, loving homes after their stray hold. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, one of these kitties could be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male (intact)

(intact) Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142

Notes: Came in as a stray from the 2300 block of Barrenridge Rd, Staunton with no ID.

Came in as a stray from the with no ID. Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482

👉 Meet this black-and-white baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female (listed as intact)

(listed as intact) Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142

Notes: Also found as a stray near the 2300 block of Barrenridge Rd, Staunton with no ID.

Also found as a stray near the with no ID. Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482

👉 Meet this black-and-white baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female (intact)

(intact) Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142

Notes: Came in as a stray from the 2300 block of Barrenridge Rd, Staunton with no ID.

Came in as a stray from the with no ID. Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482

👉 Meet this pretty tabby-and-white girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142

Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482

👉 Meet this tortie youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Female (intact)

(intact) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142

Notes: Found as a stray on 11/13/2026 on 1800 Red Top Orchard Ln, Waynesboro with no ID.

Found as a stray on on with no ID. Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482

👉 Meet this sleek black medium-hair girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center at (540) 943-5142 or visit them at 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482 to ask about adoption and next steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.