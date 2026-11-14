undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Lyndhurst Cats Hoping for a Fresh Start in the Valley
Lyndhurst and nearby neighbors, several stray cats at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center are now looking for safe, loving homes after their stray hold. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, one of these kitties could be the perfect match.
SVAS-Stray – Black & White Baby Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male (intact)
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
- Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142
- Notes: Came in as a stray from the 2300 block of Barrenridge Rd, Staunton with no ID.
- Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482
👉 Meet this black-and-white baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SVAS-Stray – Black & White Baby Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female (listed as intact)
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
- Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142
- Notes: Also found as a stray near the 2300 block of Barrenridge Rd, Staunton with no ID.
- Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482
👉 Meet this black-and-white baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SVAS-Stray – Brown Tabby & White Adult Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female (intact)
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
- Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142
- Notes: Came in as a stray from the 2300 block of Barrenridge Rd, Staunton with no ID.
- Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482
👉 Meet this pretty tabby-and-white girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SVAS-Stray – Young Tortoiseshell Female
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
- Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142
- Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482
👉 Meet this tortie youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SVAS-Stray – Black Adult Medium-Hair Female
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female (intact)
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
- Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142
- Notes: Found as a stray on 11/13/2026 on 1800 Red Top Orchard Ln, Waynesboro with no ID.
- Shelter address: 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482
👉 Meet this sleek black medium-hair girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center at (540) 943-5142 or visit them at 1011 Lee Hwy, Verona, VA 24482 to ask about adoption and next steps.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.