Looking for a canine companion in the Lyndhurst area? These dogs at Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center are hoping for a loving home.

Breed: Husky / Terrier mix (medium)

Husky / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

Shelter phone: (540) 943-5142

Doc is a handsome cream-colored Husky/Terrier mix with a medium build. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give. If you’re looking for a smart, active buddy to share walks and adventures, Doc could be a great match.

👉 Meet Doc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

A quick note about the other dogs listed

The other three dogs in this list (SVAS-Stray entries) are currently marked with “must be reclaimed by” dates and detailed reclaim instructions. That means they are being held so their original families have a chance to find them. They may become adoptable later if not reclaimed, but right now they are in the stray hold period.

If you recognize any of these descriptions, please contact Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center at (540) 943-5142 or follow the reclaim instructions on their individual listings.

If Doc has caught your eye, reach out to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center at (540) 943-5142 to ask about a visit or start the adoption process. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in the Lyndhurst/Verona/Staunton area can also help these dogs get the happy endings they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.