🏗️ Lyndhurst VA Engineering: Multiple Electrical & Controls Roles

Lyndhurst’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in industrial refrigeration and controls. If you’re an electrical or controls pro, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical design for large industrial refrigeration projects using ammonia and CO₂ systems. You’ll own controls and power system design from concept through installation, work closely with in-house fabrication and construction teams, and tap into a strong benefits package with 401(k) match up to 15% and 75% of medical premiums covered.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on design role for engineers with 2–5 years of electrical design experience. You’ll create CAD drawings, do load and lighting calcs, build BOMs, and support installs on advanced industrial refrigeration systems, with the same strong benefits and room to grow toward EIT/PE.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the PLC/HMI controls team and shape strategy for automation projects across food, cold storage, and industrial sites. This role mixes technical leadership, client-facing work, and some travel (10–20%), plus the same robust benefits and growth in a niche, in-demand field.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on level and fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.