🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Quality Jobs in Lyndhurst, VA

Lyndhurst’s industrial scene is busy right now, especially in refrigeration manufacturing. If you’ve got hands-on shop skills or quality experience, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect welded parts and assemblies, spot defects, and work closely with welders and engineers to keep quality high. Good fit if you know welding symbols, NDT basics, and can use gauges, calipers, and micrometers. Comes with strong benefits, including up to 15% 401(k) match and 75% of medical premiums covered.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead supplier quality work: audits, root cause analysis, corrective actions, and tracking supplier performance. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in engineering and 5+ years in supplier or manufacturing quality, plus experience with ISO 9001, FMEA, SPC, and CAPA. Same strong benefits package with high 401(k) match and solid insurance coverage.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Check wiring, electrical panels, and components during build, using meters and test equipment to catch issues early. Great if you can read electrical schematics, have 3+ years in electrical work or inspection, and are comfortable working on your feet in a shop setting. Includes the same full benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building penthouse units and industrial refrigeration assemblies from drawings and specs. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in assembly, construction, or manufacturing, strong tool skills, and comfort working with sheet metal and rigging/lifting. Comes with generous time off, weekly pay, and up to 15% 401(k) match.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.