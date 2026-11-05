🚧 Lyndhurst, VA Skilled Trades: Multiple Shop Roles Hiring Now

Lyndhurst is busy right now with hands-on work in the trades. If you like steady hours, overtime, and building real equipment, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 7:00–5:30, Sat 7:00–3:30)

(Mon–Fri 7:00–5:30, Sat 7:00–3:30) Salary: Not listed

Shop-based role wiring and troubleshooting industrial refrigeration systems. You’ll run conduit, work with medium/high voltage and motor controls, read schematics, and help keep complex equipment running. Strong fit if you have 4+ years industrial experience and like steady hours plus a rich benefits package (401k match up to 15%, medical, weekly pay).

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 7:00–5:30, Sat 7:00–3:30)

(Mon–Fri 7:00–5:30, Sat 7:00–3:30) Salary: Not listed

Fabricate big structural pieces like skid frames, vessels, and condenser platforms for industrial refrigeration systems. Great if you enjoy heavy welds, can pass a 3G stick test, and want consistent 10–12 hour shifts with room to advance, plus the same strong benefits package.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc. Location: Lyndhurst, VA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 7:00–5:30, Sat 7:00–3:30)

(Mon–Fri 7:00–5:30, Sat 7:00–3:30) Salary: Not listed

High-precision TIG pipe welding on ¾"–18" pipe (mostly 2"–6") for compressors, vessels, and condensers. Ideal if you’re confident with 6G GTAW tests, like detailed fit-up work, and want shop-based hours with overtime and full benefits including 401k match up to 15% and paid time off.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.