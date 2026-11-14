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Lyndhurst
🏥 Lyndhurst, OH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing & Pharmacy Roles
12 days ago
Lyndhurst is staying busy in healthcare right now, with options both in clinic aesthetics and community pharmacy. If you’re licensed and want steady hours plus solid benefits, these are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Laser Hair Removal Provider
- Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal
- Location: Lyndhurst, OH (Cleveland area)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30am–6pm, Fri–Sat 7:30am–5pm
- Salary: Not listed
This RN role is all about client confidence and long‑term results, using top‑tier laser equipment in a structured clinic setting. You get predictable hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, CEU reimbursement), and free laser hair removal for you and your spouse/partner.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Laser Hair Removal Provider
- Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal
- Location: Lyndhurst, OH (Cleveland area)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30am–6pm, Fri–Sat 7:30am–5pm
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for LPNs interested in aesthetics and one‑on‑one client care. You’ll perform laser treatments, educate clients on pre/post care, and help with clinic operations, with the same strong benefits package and free laser services as the RN role.
Staff Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Lyndhurst, OH
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility
- Application window closes: 01/10/2027
Community pharmacy role where you’ll lead patient care programs, oversee tech staff, and manage safety, workflow, and inventory. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and the backing of a large national employer.
If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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