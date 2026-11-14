Lyndhurst is staying busy in healthcare right now, with options both in clinic aesthetics and community pharmacy. If you’re licensed and want steady hours plus solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Milan Laser Hair Removal Location: Lyndhurst, OH (Cleveland area)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30am–6pm, Fri–Sat 7:30am–5pm

Mon–Thu 8:30am–6pm, Fri–Sat 7:30am–5pm Salary: Not listed

This RN role is all about client confidence and long‑term results, using top‑tier laser equipment in a structured clinic setting. You get predictable hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, CEU reimbursement), and free laser hair removal for you and your spouse/partner.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Milan Laser Hair Removal Location: Lyndhurst, OH (Cleveland area)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30am–6pm, Fri–Sat 7:30am–5pm

Mon–Thu 8:30am–6pm, Fri–Sat 7:30am–5pm Salary: Not listed

Perfect for LPNs interested in aesthetics and one‑on‑one client care. You’ll perform laser treatments, educate clients on pre/post care, and help with clinic operations, with the same strong benefits package and free laser services as the RN role.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Lyndhurst, OH

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility

Application window closes: 01/10/2027

Community pharmacy role where you’ll lead patient care programs, oversee tech staff, and manage safety, workflow, and inventory. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and the backing of a large national employer.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.