Lynchburg’s engineering scene is hot right now—especially in high-tech, nuclear, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some serious leadership and specialist roles open.

Employer: BW Packaging (Barry-Wehmiller)

BW Packaging (Barry-Wehmiller) Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$150,000/year

Travel: Up to 30%, domestic and international

Design and implement SCADA and industrial control systems for major packaging projects. Great fit if you know Rockwell FactoryTalk, PLCs, and enjoy a mix of coding, data, and on-site startup work while leading complex automation projects.

Employer: Framatome North America

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$134,000/year + potential bonuses

Lead nuclear safety analysis work that supports clean energy across North America. You’ll guide engineers, oversee reactor safety studies and NRC compliance, and enjoy strong benefits, PTO, and career growth in a long-established nuclear company.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,500–$205,500/year (VA range outside Greater D.C.)

Run a multidisciplinary engineering team supporting production and sustaining work on high-reliability defense tech. Includes a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off), and you’ll drive issue resolution, process improvements, and cross-functional coordination.

If one of these sounds close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.