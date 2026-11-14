Lynchburg has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for adoption right now.

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix

Australian Shepherd / Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

Pippa is a young herding-breed mix, so she’ll likely be smart and active as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of learning together, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Small)

Miniature Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

Lego is a small mixed-breed adult dog, a nice choice if you want a companion past the puppy stage. Check his full profile for details on his energy level and what kind of home he’d do best in.

👉 Meet Lego and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Senior (about 7 years old)

Senior (about 7 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lynchburg, VA)

Personality & home life:

Described as a low-energy “couch potato”

Has lived with a high-energy Frenchton , another foster French Bulldog, and two children under 2

, another foster French Bulldog, and Loves all dogs

Has not interacted with cats

interacted with cats Crate trained

Pepper enjoys being a cuddle buddy on the couch or a calm car passenger. She’s looking for a home that can give her comfort care in her senior years, with lots of love and a soft place to rest.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

Sissy is a medium-sized senior girl who deserves a soft landing and a loving home for her golden years. Check her shelter profile to learn more about her personality, energy level, and any special needs she may have.

👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lynchburg, VA, please consider visiting the Lynchburg Humane Society or reaching out to the private owner listings to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.