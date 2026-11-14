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🐶 Gentle, Playful & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lynchburg
Lynchburg has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for adoption right now.
Pippa
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
- Phone: (434) 448-0088
Pippa is a young herding-breed mix, so she’ll likely be smart and active as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of learning together, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lego
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
- Phone: (434) 448-0088
Lego is a small mixed-breed adult dog, a nice choice if you want a companion past the puppy stage. Check his full profile for details on his energy level and what kind of home he’d do best in.
👉 Meet Lego and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Senior (about 7 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Merle
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lynchburg, VA)
Personality & home life:
- Described as a low-energy “couch potato”
- Has lived with a high-energy Frenchton, another foster French Bulldog, and two children under 2
- Loves all dogs
- Has not interacted with cats
- Crate trained
Pepper enjoys being a cuddle buddy on the couch or a calm car passenger. She’s looking for a home that can give her comfort care in her senior years, with lots of love and a soft place to rest.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sissy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
- Phone: (434) 448-0088
Sissy is a medium-sized senior girl who deserves a soft landing and a loving home for her golden years. Check her shelter profile to learn more about her personality, energy level, and any special needs she may have.
👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lynchburg, VA, please consider visiting the Lynchburg Humane Society or reaching out to the private owner listings to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.