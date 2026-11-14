🚧 Lane closures for paving on Graves Mill Rd Nov 16–20

Milling and paving work is scheduled on Graves Mill Rd from 1804 Graves Mill Rd to 1220 Graves Mill Rd starting Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing cars. Drivers should expect minor delays and use caution in the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

If you normally use this stretch of Graves Mill Rd, consider leaving a little early or using another route during the work hours.