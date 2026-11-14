Lynchburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across different skill levels. Here are a few solid roles, from entry-level bedside care to physician leadership.

Employer: LifeSpire of Virginia

LifeSpire of Virginia Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Evenings

Salary: Not listed

Evening CNA role in assisted living, focused on helping older adults with daily care. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement contribution, HSA match, tuition help, free meals, and fitness center access.

Employer: Centra Health

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights (11p–7a)

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role watching patients to keep them safe and comfortable, under the direction of an RN. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, like direct patient contact, and don’t mind night shifts.

Employer: Eventus WholeHealth

Location: Lynchburg, VA (onsite in local facilities)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on bonus

Leadership role for an MD/DO in skilled nursing and assisted living settings, focused on team-based, outcomes-driven care. Comes with no call, no weekends, strong benefits, CME support, 401(k) contributions, and a $10K sign-on bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.