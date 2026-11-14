Lynchburg has some solid leadership roles open right now in customer service and retail, with clear pay info and room to grow.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Sun Tan City / Glow Brands

Sun Tan City / Glow Brands Location: Lynchburg, VA

Salary: Base $16/hr+ with bonuses (average around $20/hr, potential up to $22/hr")

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Step into salon management while you train, leading a team and running daily operations in a fast-paced, client-focused tanning spa. Comes with health insurance options, PTO, flexible scheduling, free tanning & wellness spa services, and employee discounts, plus ongoing training and bonus opportunities.

Employer: International Paper

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Salary: $69,500 – $92,600/year + incentive plan eligibility

Type: Full-time, salaried, onsite

Why it’s interesting: Lead the customer support team for a major manufacturer, managing key accounts and driving service and operations strategy. Ideal if you have 5+ years of customer relations experience and want a role with leadership responsibility, process improvement, and clear advancement potential.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.