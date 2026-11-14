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🐱 Sweet Lynchburg Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Lynchburg has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home and a loving family. All of these kitties are waiting at the Lynchburg Humane Society and could be your new best friend.
Grandpa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
- Phone: (434) 448-0088
Grandpa is a handsome brown tabby adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call his own. If you’re hoping for a steady, mature companion, he may be the perfect match for you.
👉 Meet Grandpa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chatty
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
- Phone: (434) 448-0088
Little Chatty is a gray/blue kitten with soft medium-length fur. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a wonderful new family member.
👉 Meet Chatty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vera
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
- Phone: (434) 448-0088
Vera is a sleek young black cat with lots of life ahead of her. She’s waiting for someone to give her a safe, loving home where she can grow and thrive.
👉 Meet Vera and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lynchburg, VA, please consider visiting the Lynchburg Humane Society or calling (434) 448-0088 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.