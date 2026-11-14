Lynchburg has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home and a loving family. All of these kitties are waiting at the Lynchburg Humane Society and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

Grandpa is a handsome brown tabby adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call his own. If you’re hoping for a steady, mature companion, he may be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet Grandpa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

Little Chatty is a gray/blue kitten with soft medium-length fur. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a wonderful new family member.

👉 Meet Chatty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

Vera is a sleek young black cat with lots of life ahead of her. She’s waiting for someone to give her a safe, loving home where she can grow and thrive.

👉 Meet Vera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lynchburg, VA, please consider visiting the Lynchburg Humane Society or calling (434) 448-0088 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.