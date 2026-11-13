Lynchburg’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid pay for people who know their way around tools, steel, and cars. Here are a few strong options if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Tinney Chevrolet GMC

Tinney Chevrolet GMC Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24–$28 per hour

High-volume dealership body shop doing structural and non-structural repairs, frame work, and panel replacement. Good fit if you have collision repair experience and want steady workflow, modern equipment, benefits, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: Protech Automotive Solutions

Location: Lynchburg, VA (mobile role)

(mobile role) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $30.00 per flag hour

On-the-go diagnostic work helping shops with scan tools and tricky electrical/tech issues. Comes with benefits from day one, weekly pay, paid training (I-CAR/ASE), vacation and holidays, and room to grow if you’ve got 2+ years diagnostic experience.

Employer: Dass Holdings

Location: Lynchburg, VA (nuclear facility)

(nuclear facility) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $30–$33 per hour, about 50 hours/week

Steel erection work at a nuclear facility for ironworkers skilled in bolt-up, connecting, decking, and STICK welding (3G & 4G). Offers 401(k) and paid time off, plus lots of overtime potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.