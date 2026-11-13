Lynchburg has a nice mix of local driving and on-the-road gigs right now. If you like staying active and being behind the wheel, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local routes using a pickup with trailer, cube truck, or box truck to deliver and swap residential trash carts. Active, outdoor job with regular customer contact and no long-haul nights.

Employer: Tinney Chevrolet GMC

Location: Lynchburg, VA (on-site at the dealership)

(on-site at the dealership) Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Keep the dealership lot organized, move and park vehicles, and help get cars ready for customers. Good fit if you like cars, staying on your feet, and working outdoors with a steady schedule.

Employer: Central Delivery Express of Virginia, Inc.

Location: Lynchburg, VA (runs to destinations nationwide)

(runs to destinations nationwide) Type: Part-time / On-call / On-demand

Pay: Mileage-based (cents-per-mile, no guaranteed minimum)

Veteran-owned company providing non-CDL, long-distance deliveries using company vehicles. Flexible, supplemental income option if you live within 15 miles of Lynchburg and want occasional nationwide trips.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Lynchburg, VA (hiring across the lower 48)

Based in (hiring across the lower 48) Type: Full-time, OTR Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ annually with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events across North America. High-earning OTR role for experienced CDL-A owner operators who want steady miles, all miles paid, and a unique niche in entertainment logistics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.