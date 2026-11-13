Lynchburg’s education scene is busy right now, with options in higher ed, trades training, and youth programs. If you like teaching and mentoring, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Liberty University

Liberty University Location: Lynchburg, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Support Liberty’s faculty compensation team by checking data, auditing pay and contracts, and improving academic processes. Good fit if you enjoy Excel, detailed analysis, and behind-the-scenes work that keeps a big university running smoothly.

Employer: Johnstone Supply – The JTeam Group

Location: Lynchburg, VA (travel in VA & NC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach HVAC techs and apprentices through classroom, hands-on lab, and field coaching. Ideal if you have 5+ years HVAC experience and want to move into training while staying close to the tools and real-world systems.

Employer: Lighthouse Community Health Services (The Lighthouse)

Location: Lynchburg, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $55,000/year + benefits (~28% of salary)

Lead a YouthBuild pre-apprenticeship program, teaching construction skills in the classroom and on active housing sites. Great for a seasoned tradesperson who wants to mentor 16–24-year-olds and help them earn credentials like OSHA 10 and NCCER/HBI.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.