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Lynchburg
📣 Lynchburg, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Lynchburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofit storytelling to industrial leadership and beverage sales on the road. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.
Marketing & Multimedia Manager – United Way of Central Virginia
- Employer: United Way of Central Virginia
- Location: Lynchburg, VA (hybrid)
- Salary: $41,000–$45,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
This role owns marketing, social media, graphic design, and event media for a well-known local nonprofit. Great if you’re creative, like variety, and want your work to support community programs and fundraising.
Manager, Commercial Business Partner (Actuation) – Flowserve Corporation
- Employer: Flowserve Corporation
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead a commercial operations team that builds quotes and supports sales for industrial equipment. Good fit if you have 5+ years in sales/commercial operations, enjoy data, pricing strategy, and partnering with sales and engineering.
Sales Associate – Reyes Beverage Group
- Employer: Reyes Beverage Group (Wine)
- Location: Lynchburg, VA – territory includes Amherst, Appomattox & Bedford
- Pay: $20.15/hour + overtime + monthly car allowance + mileage
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, weekends off
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, matching 401(k), 8 paid holidays
You’ll handle relief sales routes, take orders, and help with stocking and rotation in stores. Great if you’re 21+, like being on the road, and want steady weekday hours with solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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