Lynchburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofit storytelling to industrial leadership and beverage sales on the road. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: United Way of Central Virginia

United Way of Central Virginia Location: Lynchburg, VA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $41,000–$45,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role owns marketing, social media, graphic design, and event media for a well-known local nonprofit. Great if you’re creative, like variety, and want your work to support community programs and fundraising.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Lynchburg, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a commercial operations team that builds quotes and supports sales for industrial equipment. Good fit if you have 5+ years in sales/commercial operations, enjoy data, pricing strategy, and partnering with sales and engineering.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group (Wine)

Reyes Beverage Group (Wine) Location: Lynchburg, VA – territory includes Amherst, Appomattox & Bedford

– territory includes Amherst, Appomattox & Bedford Pay: $20.15/hour + overtime + monthly car allowance + mileage

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, weekends off

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, matching 401(k), 8 paid holidays

You’ll handle relief sales routes, take orders, and help with stocking and rotation in stores. Great if you’re 21+, like being on the road, and want steady weekday hours with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.