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Lynchburg
🏥 Lynchburg, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Lynchburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home health. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there are several solid options here right now.
Travel Operating Room Technologist – $2,205/week
- Employer: Cross Country Nurses
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,205 per week
- Schedule: 8-hour day shift, ~40 hrs/week, weekday and limited weekend call This OR Surgical Tech role supports general, robotic, vascular, and neurosurgery on day shift. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, strong vascular skills, prior travel experience, CST/NBSTSA + BLS, and a VA license.
Medical Assistant (Noncertified) – CMG Langhorne, FT Days
- Employer: Centra Health
- Location: Lynchburg, VA – CMG Langhorne Medical Center
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)
- Pay: $17.86 – $26.79/hour
- Requirements: HS diploma/GED, 6+ months medical experience, AHA BLS Hands-on clinic role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, give meds/immunizations, do basic testing, and help with scheduling and EMR. Good step if you want steady hours and to grow in outpatient care.
Clinical Registered Nurse II – PACU, Part-Time
- Employer: Centra Health
- Location: Lynchburg, VA – LGH PACU
- Type: Part-time, variable hours
- Pay: $34.89 – $54.08/hour
- Requirements: RN diploma/ADN, 1+ year RN experience, VA or compact RN license, AHA BLS; PACU may also require ACLS Post-anesthesia role focused on assessment, recovery, and education for surgical patients. Good for RNs ready for more autonomy, charge/preceptor opportunities, and specialty experience.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Home Health
- Pay: Approx. $49,151 – $73,726/year (mix of $23.63 – $35.45/hour and $28.36 – $42.53 per visit point)
- Requirements: Active LPN license, CPR, 1+ year LPN/LVN experience, driver’s license, reliable car, insurance You’ll visit patients at home, follow RN care plans, teach self-care, check vitals, manage meds, and perform ordered procedures. Good match if you like one-on-one care, driving, and flexible days.
Medical Assistant – GI Clinic
- Employer: Gastroenterology Associates of Central VA
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed Clinic-based MA role where you’ll schedule patients for endoscopy in an outpatient center and handle medical records/admin tasks. Nice fit if you like organized office work plus patient contact in a weekday setting.
Medical Assistant (Noncertified) – CMG Langhorne, FT Days
- Employer: Centra Health
- Location: Lynchburg, VA – CMG Langhorne Medical Center
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.86 – $26.79/hour
- Requirements: HS diploma/GED, 6+ months medical experience, AHA BLS Same CMG Langhorne MA opening as above, posted on Indeed. If the LinkedIn link gives you trouble, try this one instead.
CNA / HHA / PCA – Home & Facility Care
- Employer: Lynchburg Services of Health
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Type: In-person, caregiving (CNA/HHA/PCA)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision, PTO, flexible schedule You’ll help clients with bathing, dressing, mobility, vitals, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship in homes or care settings. Great for compassionate caregivers who want flexible hours and direct impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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