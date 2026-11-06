🛒 Lynchburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Auto & Healthcare Roles

Lynchburg’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, especially in auto and healthcare support. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Fleet Laboratories)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Fleet Laboratories) Location: Lynchburg, VA

Salary: Starting at $24.56/hr

Type: Full-time, entry level

Be the product expert who answers questions from consumers and medical pros about well-known health and beauty products. This role is great if you have a degree in health, science, or communications and want strong benefits, a clean work environment, and long-term stability with a company that’s been in Lynchburg for over 150 years.

Employer: Carter Myers Automotive (CDJR of Lynchburg)

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Salary: Earning potential $40,000–$75,000+

Type: Full-time

Help customers understand what their vehicles need and keep them updated while their car is in the shop. This is a solid pick if you enjoy talking with people, want paid training, and like the idea of commission, bonuses, and room to grow in the automotive world.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Salary: Estimated $15.60–$17.35/hr

Type: Full-time

A higher-level retail role for folks who know (or want to know) car parts inside and out. You’ll help DIY customers find the right parts, handle key-holder duties, and support store sales while earning solid hourly pay plus access to health benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Salary: Estimated $15.60–$17.35/hr

Type: Full-time

Similar to the other Retail Parts Pro role, but at a different Lynchburg location. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of auto parts or retail experience and want a mix of customer service, sales, and hands-on work with inventory and basic car services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.