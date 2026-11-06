🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Waiting for Homes in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg has some truly lovely cats right now, all hoping for a cozy couch and a person to love. Every kitty below is adoptable through the Lynchburg Humane Society or their partners.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 3 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory & Orange/Red

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Shelter Phone: (434) 448-0088

Owner Contact: Megan – (434) 426-8199, megan.guevara89@gmail.com

About Winter:

Winter is a chunky, snuggly boy who loves to sleep, cuddle on the couch, and enjoy cat treats. He’ll play when you tempt him with a dangle toy, then curl up in the comfiest corner of the sofa. He does well with other cats and children, is neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is helping his current owners find him a new home, so he is not in the shelter’s custody.

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1.5 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory, petite calico markings

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

About Narra:

Narra is a small, delicate calico with white “socks” on her front paws and orange tabby “stockings” on her back legs. Her personality matches her looks: gentle, patient, playful, and affectionate with a naturally sweet, non-dominant nature. She loves to rub against your legs and stay close by.

👉 Meet Narra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1.5 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory, fluffy tabby

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

About Blue:

Blue is a handsome, fluffy orange tabby with light-colored eyes and a big, confident personality. He’s outgoing, playful, and enjoys exploring on his own terms. He likes being petted and hanging out with his people, but he’s more independent than cuddly and will let you know when he’s had enough attention.

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2.5 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

About Maple:

Maple is a calm, quiet tortoiseshell with a sweet and gentle nature. She enjoys cozy laps, soft pets, and simply being near her people. She’s affectionate without being demanding and sometimes enjoys being held. Maple is independent yet loving and has experience living with children of all ages and other cats.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2.5 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory calico

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

About Everly:

Everly is a beautiful calico with striking green eyes and a heart-shaped marking over her eye and nose. She’s sweet, affectionate, and enjoys both petting and being held. Everly loves attention and companionship but isn’t pushy. She balances affection and independence and is especially kind and loving with other cats. She’s described as outgoing, gentle, and naturally sweet.

👉 Meet Everly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 7 months (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Shelter Phone: (434) 448-0088

Owner Contact: Heather – (434) 944-2164, cinnamongirl231@gmail.com

About Mittens:

Mittens is a young, playful, and loving kitten. She enjoys chasing toys, zooming around the house, and soaking up affection. Her personality is described as sweet and “lovey.” She is great with kids and other cats. The Lynchburg Humane Society is helping her owners rehome her, so she is not currently in shelter custody.

👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1.5 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory, petite orange tabby

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

About Emma:

Emma is a petite orange tabby with big eyes and a cute white spot on her neck. She has a gentle, curious personality and loves watching birds, squirrels, and other critters—either outside the window or on TV. She enjoys being petted and talked to. She’s not big on being held, but may surprise you by hopping into your lap when she’s in the mood.

👉 Meet Emma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

About Kitty:

Kitty is a classic brown tabby boy looking for a fresh start. Details on his personality and preferences are available directly from the shelter, along with information on his vetting and whether he’s already neutered.

👉 Meet Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Kitten (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory & Orange/Red

Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

About Michele:

Michele is a young, orange-and-cream kitten ready to grow up with her new family. The shelter can share more about her temperament, socialization, and vet care, including vaccines and spay status.

👉 Meet Michele and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Kitten (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory & Orange/Red

Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society

Phone: (434) 448-0088

About Romy:

Romy is another adorable orange-and-cream kitten hoping for a loving home. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, activity level, and medical care so far.

👉 Meet Romy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lynchburg, VA, please consider visiting the Lynchburg Humane Society or reaching out to the listed contacts to meet one of these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.