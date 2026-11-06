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🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Waiting for Homes in Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg has some truly lovely cats right now, all hoping for a cozy couch and a person to love. Every kitty below is adoptable through the Lynchburg Humane Society or their partners.
Winter
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 3 years (adult)
Gender: Male
Color: Cream/Ivory & Orange/Red
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Shelter Phone: (434) 448-0088
Owner Contact: Megan – (434) 426-8199, megan.guevara89@gmail.com
About Winter:
Winter is a chunky, snuggly boy who loves to sleep, cuddle on the couch, and enjoy cat treats. He’ll play when you tempt him with a dangle toy, then curl up in the comfiest corner of the sofa. He does well with other cats and children, is neutered, and up to date on vaccines.
The Lynchburg Humane Society is helping his current owners find him a new home, so he is not in the shelter’s custody.
👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Narra
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 1.5 years (adult)
Gender: Female
Color: Cream/Ivory, petite calico markings
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Phone: (434) 448-0088
About Narra:
Narra is a small, delicate calico with white “socks” on her front paws and orange tabby “stockings” on her back legs. Her personality matches her looks: gentle, patient, playful, and affectionate with a naturally sweet, non-dominant nature. She loves to rub against your legs and stay close by.
👉 Meet Narra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blue
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 1.5 years (adult)
Gender: Male
Color: Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory, fluffy tabby
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Phone: (434) 448-0088
About Blue:
Blue is a handsome, fluffy orange tabby with light-colored eyes and a big, confident personality. He’s outgoing, playful, and enjoys exploring on his own terms. He likes being petted and hanging out with his people, but he’s more independent than cuddly and will let you know when he’s had enough attention.
👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2.5 years (adult)
Gender: Female
Color: Tortoiseshell
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Phone: (434) 448-0088
About Maple:
Maple is a calm, quiet tortoiseshell with a sweet and gentle nature. She enjoys cozy laps, soft pets, and simply being near her people. She’s affectionate without being demanding and sometimes enjoys being held. Maple is independent yet loving and has experience living with children of all ages and other cats.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Everly
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 2.5 years (adult)
Gender: Female
Color: Cream/Ivory calico
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Phone: (434) 448-0088
About Everly:
Everly is a beautiful calico with striking green eyes and a heart-shaped marking over her eye and nose. She’s sweet, affectionate, and enjoys both petting and being held. Everly loves attention and companionship but isn’t pushy. She balances affection and independence and is especially kind and loving with other cats. She’s described as outgoing, gentle, and naturally sweet.
👉 Meet Everly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mittens
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 7 months (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Black & White
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Shelter Phone: (434) 448-0088
Owner Contact: Heather – (434) 944-2164, cinnamongirl231@gmail.com
About Mittens:
Mittens is a young, playful, and loving kitten. She enjoys chasing toys, zooming around the house, and soaking up affection. Her personality is described as sweet and “lovey.” She is great with kids and other cats. The Lynchburg Humane Society is helping her owners rehome her, so she is not currently in shelter custody.
👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emma
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 1.5 years (adult)
Gender: Female
Color: Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory, petite orange tabby
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Phone: (434) 448-0088
About Emma:
Emma is a petite orange tabby with big eyes and a cute white spot on her neck. She has a gentle, curious personality and loves watching birds, squirrels, and other critters—either outside the window or on TV. She enjoys being petted and talked to. She’s not big on being held, but may surprise you by hopping into your lap when she’s in the mood.
👉 Meet Emma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kitty
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Brown Tabby
Adoption Fee: $125
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Phone: (434) 448-0088
About Kitty:
Kitty is a classic brown tabby boy looking for a fresh start. Details on his personality and preferences are available directly from the shelter, along with information on his vetting and whether he’s already neutered.
👉 Meet Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Michele
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Kitten (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Cream/Ivory & Orange/Red
Adoption Fee: $195
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Phone: (434) 448-0088
About Michele:
Michele is a young, orange-and-cream kitten ready to grow up with her new family. The shelter can share more about her temperament, socialization, and vet care, including vaccines and spay status.
👉 Meet Michele and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Romy
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Kitten (baby)
Gender: Female
Color: Cream/Ivory & Orange/Red
Adoption Fee: $195
Shelter: Lynchburg Humane Society
Phone: (434) 448-0088
About Romy:
Romy is another adorable orange-and-cream kitten hoping for a loving home. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, activity level, and medical care so far.
👉 Meet Romy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lynchburg, VA, please consider visiting the Lynchburg Humane Society or reaching out to the listed contacts to meet one of these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.