🔧 Lynchburg, VA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lynchburg has some solid hands-on roles right now, from hotels to apartments to industrial plants. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping buildings running, these are worth a look.

Employer: KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing

KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time (Commercial HVAC & Building Automation)

(Commercial HVAC & Building Automation) Salary: $60,000–$80,000 (DOE)

This role focuses on building automation systems (BAS) and commercial HVAC controls—ideal if you know Tridium Niagara, Honeywell, JCI, BACnet, or LON. You’ll handle installs, programming, and troubleshooting, with strong benefits and room to grow your controls career.

Employer: OTH Hotels Resorts

Location: Lynchburg, VA (hotel property)

(hotel property) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms and hotel areas in top shape with repairs to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and appliances. Good fit if you have 1–3+ years of maintenance or handyman work and like a fast-paced, guest-focused setting with varied shifts.

Employer: Falls of Neuse Management LLC / OT Dynamics

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Likely full-time (industrial plant role)

Likely (industrial plant role) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance in a paint and coatings manufacturing facility, working on mixers, mills, filling lines, compressors, and ventilation. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and insurance, and suits someone with 2–3 years of industrial maintenance and strong mechanical skills.

Employer: Lawson

Location: Lynchburg, VA (Millers Rest community)

(Millers Rest community) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team at a multifamily property—handling service requests, unit turns, preventive maintenance, and contractors. Lawson offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonuses, and this is a strong step up if you have HVAC certs and want a supervisor role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.