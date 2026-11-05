🍽️ Lynchburg VA Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lynchburg’s food scene is busy right now, from sit-down chains to hospital dining. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chili's

Chili's Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000 – $70,000 yearly

This role leads the restaurant team, drives guest satisfaction, and manages costs and staffing. Good fit if you’re a dependable leader who enjoys a fun, high-energy environment and wants a solid management salary.

Employer: IHOP 581

Location: 5500 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Type: Full-time, Part-time (on-site)

Full-time, Part-time (on-site) Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle food prep, cooking, and plating while keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Comes with competitive pay, flexible hours, training, and real advancement opportunities—great if you already have cook experience and want steady shifts.

Employer: IHOP 581

Location: 5500 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Type: Full-time, Part-time (on-site)

Full-time, Part-time (on-site) Salary: Not listed

This front-of-house support role focuses on communication, food running, and guest interaction, especially on busy weekends and holidays. Good for friendly, outgoing people who want flexible schedules, employee discounts, and paid training.

Employer: Centra Rehabilitation Hospital (Lifepoint Health)

Location: Lynchburg, VA – Centra Rehabilitation Hospital

Type: Full-time, Dayshift

Pay Range: $15 – $17.50 per hour

Work in a brand-new rehab hospital, helping prepare and serve meals that meet patient nutrition needs while following strict safety and sanitation standards. Offers comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition/loan assistance, wellness programs, and professional development.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.