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Lynchburg
🍽️ Lynchburg VA Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Lynchburg’s food scene is busy right now, from sit-down chains to hospital dining. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.
Restaurant Manager - Chili's Lynchburg, VA
- Employer: Chili's
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,000 – $70,000 yearly
This role leads the restaurant team, drives guest satisfaction, and manages costs and staffing. Good fit if you’re a dependable leader who enjoys a fun, high-energy environment and wants a solid management salary.
Cook – IHOP
- Employer: IHOP 581
- Location: 5500 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- Type: Full-time, Part-time (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle food prep, cooking, and plating while keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Comes with competitive pay, flexible hours, training, and real advancement opportunities—great if you already have cook experience and want steady shifts.
Expo – IHOP
- Employer: IHOP 581
- Location: 5500 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- Type: Full-time, Part-time (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
This front-of-house support role focuses on communication, food running, and guest interaction, especially on busy weekends and holidays. Good for friendly, outgoing people who want flexible schedules, employee discounts, and paid training.
Dietary Worker – Centra Rehabilitation Hospital
- Employer: Centra Rehabilitation Hospital (Lifepoint Health)
- Location: Lynchburg, VA – Centra Rehabilitation Hospital
- Type: Full-time, Dayshift
- Pay Range: $15 – $17.50 per hour
Work in a brand-new rehab hospital, helping prepare and serve meals that meet patient nutrition needs while following strict safety and sanitation standards. Offers comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition/loan assistance, wellness programs, and professional development.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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