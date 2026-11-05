🚌 Lynchburg, VA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

Lynchburg has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from pizza runs downtown to long‑haul routes and flexible medical trips. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Lynchburg, VA (Downtown – 910 Main St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your own insured vehicle to deliver pizzas, take orders, and help make food in a fast‑paced, fun store. Good fit if you’re 18+ with 2 years’ driving experience, have a valid license, safe record, and basic math skills, and want a job where many managers started as drivers.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time, OTR (over‑the‑road)

Pay: $40.00/hour (listed as $0.7175 per mile)

Drive a Class A tractor‑trailer hauling Frito‑Lay snacks like Lay’s and Doritos to stores and facilities. This role offers on‑the‑job training, competitive pay, and full‑time benefits, but you’ll need a Class A CDL, 100,000+ accident‑free miles (or 2,500+ hours), and the ability to work long, active shifts including some holidays and weekends.

Employer: Boomerang Transport

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Part-time, 1099-style contractor

Pay: $0.75 per loaded mile, minimum $11.75 per leg, average trip around $50

Use your own 4‑door car, minivan, or SUV (under 15 years old) to drive injured patients to medical appointments. You set your own hours, rides are scheduled in advance, and you can earn for wait time, gas (with a bonus plan), tolls, and parking. Must be 25+, insured, with a valid license and active cell phone plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.